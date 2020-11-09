Age 99, of Morrice, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Willows in Okemos.
Joseph was born in Ashley Nov. 4, 1921, the son of Frank and Magdalena (Hanus) Bacigal. He served his country during World War II in the Army Air Corps. On May 21, 1949, he married Marion I. Yarabek in Oakley. Joseph worked at Fisher Body in Lansing, retiring in 1987.
He is survived by his sons Gary (Sharon) Bacigal of Holt and Rodney Bacigal of Novi; stepgrandchildren Jeff Dyer of Lansing and Brenda (Brian) Green of Lake Wales, Florida; brother Frank Bacigal of Lansing; and sister Frances Lundie of Laingsburg.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marian, sisters Irene Fecs and Mary Jelenek, and granddaughter Shari Dyer.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church.
There will be a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church, in Morrice. The Rev. Monsignor George C. Michalek will officiate with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery in Morrice. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Perry, with a rosary prayed at 7:30 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
