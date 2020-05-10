Born in Flint, to Leo and Margaret Newbury, and raised in Flushing, Bob was a proud Flushing High School graduate.
He lettered in football and baseball, and was a Flushing Raider for life.
If a life well lived is reflected in the love and devotion you give to your family, Bob’s life was a life very well lived. A devoted husband, father and “papa,” Bob’s family was the center of his universe and his motivation for each and every day.
Bob is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Linda; son Rich Newbury (Bridget); daughter Catherine DeShambo (Kevin); beautiful grandchildren Kelsey DeShambo, Abbigail Newbury, Rachel DeShambo, Louden Newbury and Isabelle Newbury; and sister Janet McCollum (Robert).
Bob’s entrepreneurial spirit and love of hard work led him to become a distributor for McDonald Dairy and Dean’s Foods, own an ice cream store, be a CDL examiner, a truck driver and a groundskeeper at Forest Akers.
Leading by example, Bob instilled that same strong work ethic and can-do spirit in his children and grandchildren, for which they are grateful.
A gifted, life-long golfer, Bob continued to enjoy golf and win at golf even when his handicap included Alzheimer’s.
Bob’s love of sports was passed down to his children and grandchildren; he was overjoyed and full of pride watching their participation in many sports. Bob passed many gifts and blessings to his family that will endure and for which they are thankful.
Bob will be remembered for his devotion to and love of his family, his silly sense of humor, and his love of sports and music. Bob fought the good fight against Alzheimer’s and his courage in the face of such a devastating disease, while not surprising to those who knew him, made him a hero to his family.
Due to the current circumstances of the stay-at-home order, a memorial will be planned for a future date when family and friends are able to safely gather in honor of Bob’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Forster Woods Adult Day Center, 4656 N. Meridian Road, Williamston, MI 48895, forsterwoods.org/donate or the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org/
Share memories at temrowskifamilyfuneralhome.com.
