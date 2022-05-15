Robert J. Soupal

Age 76, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am Wednesday, May 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Robert was born July 6, 1945, in Owosso, the son of Wencel and Margaret (Mellentine) Soupal.
He graduated from St. Paul Catholic School and attended Mott College in Flint.
Robert was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Owosso American Legion. He enjoyed bowling and was an avid outdoorsman. He hunted, fished and golfed. Most of all, Robert cherished his time with family.
He married Jan Miller in Santa Barbara, California on November 11, 1967; she predeceased him in 2019.
Robert proudly served and retired after 33 years in the United States Air Force. He also retired after 30 years with General Motors as a welder.
He is survived by his children Scott Soupal and Gabrielle (Thomas) Jaworowski; grandchildren Cole Jaworowski, Luke Soupal and Helene Jaworowski; sister Mary Robinson; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Robert was predeceased by his parents, sisters Judy Smakal and Rebecca Saunders, and brother Greg Soupal.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
