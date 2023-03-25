A beloved wife, mother, sister, friend, colleague and citizen, Bonnie Jean Agerstrand passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, peacefully at her Englewood, Florida home.
Bonnie was born March 2, 1951 in Detroit, to Angus and Jean Fogo. The second oldest of six, Bonnie grew up surrounded by the laughter of her siblings and cousins. She graduated from Walled Lake High School in 1968 and attended Michigan State University, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in early childhood education. Bonnie met the love of her life, Charles Agerstrand, in 1972. Following a Christmas day proposal, they married June 26, 1977 and in the years that followed welcomed two daughters, Cara and Lorin, Bonnie’s pride and joy. Bonnie spent her professional career as a teacher, primarily in a kindergarten classroom, in Corunna Public Schools. She was a strong and compassionate advocate for her students, enriching the lives of countless children and parents during her 38 year career as an educator. In addition to her husband and daughters, Bonnie was a delighted and devoted grandmother to Indra and Lila. She will be remembered for her kind smile, generous heart and vibrant spirit. Forever loving.
