Catherine Bowles

Age 87, of Corunna, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 16, 2022, at home with family by her side.
Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at St. Paul Catholic Church, with the Rev. Gary Edington officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today, July 19, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Catherine was born Aug. 4, 1934, in Fenton. She is the daughter of Wayne and Eleanor (Krantz) Green. She graduated from Owosso High School.
Catherine married the sweetheart of her life, Gerald Bowles, in Owosso, June 6, 1953. Within the 69 years of their marriage they lovingly raised five children as an active homemaker, classroom mother and strong encourager for all their dreams. After raising their children, they took on nine of the grandchildren each summer at their home in St. Helen.
Catherine enjoyed preparing thousands of meals for family, friends and the neighborhood. Everyone was ready for her famous fish fries.
Catherine was the ultimate card shark. She loved to play with her family and friends and teach many games to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She taught them to play with integrity and “the cards read themselves.”
Catherine is survived by children Bob Bowles, Cheryl Smith, Sandra Bowles, Cathy (Robert) Flores and Karin Bowles; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her darling husband Gerald Bowles on June 26; son Wayne Bowles; daughter-in-law Sallie Bowles; granddaughter Sarah Smith; parents Wayne and Eleanor Green; and sister Beverly Jean Russell.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for Catherine’s and Gerald’s final medical expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
