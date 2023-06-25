Maxine K. Winters

Age 98, of Morrice, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m., and again one hour prior to Tuesday’s service.
Maxine Kathleen Foss was born Oct. 2, 1924, in Belding, a daughter of William and Lillian (Hansan) Foss.
She married three times in her life. First she married Phillip Rogers, second Joseph Burch and third Warren Winters. All three preceded her in death
Maxine enjoyed spending time with her family more than anything. She was extremely talented at sewing, counter cross-stitching and quilt-making. She was an amazing seamstress.
An artist at heart, Maxine enjoyed when it came to painting, coloring, drawing and ceramics.
In the spring and summer, Maxine’s flowerbeds were her favorite place to be. She was in the garden and woman’s club.
Back in the day, square dancing was very popular. Oh, how she loved to dress up in costumes and square dance with her friends.
Maxine always loved to help others. She was very caring and thoughtful — especially when it came to the Morrice Senior Center.
Musically talented, in addition to all her other gifts, she loved the piano. Maxine taught just about everyone close to her how to play. The first song she would teach them was always “Chopsticks.”
Even as she grew older while losing her hearing, Maxine continued to play and teach.
Reading was another fond hobby. Maxine especially liked true stories. She found them peaceful. She had a large collection of books and taught her grandchildren how to read and write in fancy cursive.
Not shy of the outdoors, was at home riding on snowmobiles and motorcycles. She also enjoyed motorhomes trips with her children.
She enjoyed going on cruises and taking in all of the nature surrounding her and relaxing at the family cottage.
During her working years, Maxine worked for Redman’s, Sears and JCPenny — all in Owosso. She also volunteered her time with Candy Stripes at Memorial Healthcare Center, and volunteered at the Morrice Senior Center for many years.
Maxine always use to say, “I lived a good life.” And she did.
She saw and experienced so many things that many today could not imagine or understand.
Maxine is survived by her children, Barry Burch and Sally (Michael) Tubbs; grandchildren, Neils (Melissa) Morrice, Nathaniel Morrice, Lynnette (Pete) Tharnish, William (Krissie McGee) Burch and Brad (Ruth) Burch; great-grandchildren, Dillon (Haley) Morrice, Kyra Morrice, Zane Morrice, Jessica Tharnish, PJ Tharnish, Lorraine Tharnish, Mariah Burch, Karlee Burch, Travis Burch, Bryson Burch,and Vaughn Burch; great-great grandchildren, Payton Morrice, Kylee Jo Sue Morrice, Kayden Morrice, Colson Dunning-Morrice, Cassius Morrice-Webster III and Myla Burch; and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her three husbands and sister, June Carpenter.
Memorial Contributions in Maxine’s name should be directed to the Morrice Senior Center. Online condolences may be sent at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
