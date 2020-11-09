Of Grand Ledge, formerly of Durand, went to be with the Lord, at home, surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
John was born Jan. 30, 1928, in Sandstone, West Virginia, to Charles N. and Sallie L. (Harris) Ayers. He worked as a tool-and-die Journeyman for GM, retiring after 38 years. John was a faithful member of Liberty Church and was a big Detroit Tigers and old western movie fan. He enjoyed playing his guitar and singing but most of all spending time with his family, especially the grandkids.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Lorene (Bowles); children Virgil (Angela), Shelia G. Blackledge and Michael L. Blackledge; grandchildren Angela Marie Monear, Dustin (Yvette) Ayers, Lance Henze, Michael C., Tristan (Caitlyn), Seth Blackledge and Bruce (Samantha) Daniel; great-grandchildren Haley Ayers, Adrianna Monear, Liam Henze, Lucy and Anthony Daniel; great-great-grandchild, Levi Ayers; brother Loyd Gene (Beatrice) Ayers; and sister Daisy Walkup.
A private family graveside will be held.
Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Memorial contributions in John’s name may be given to the Liberty Church, 12745 Georgia Ave., Grand Ledge, MI, 48837. Share your memories and condolences online at holihanatkin.com.
