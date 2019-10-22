Age 89, of Bancroft, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 509 Main St. in Morrice, with Monsignor George Michalek the celebrant.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 22, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek. A rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. today. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221, are welcome.
Margaret was born Jan. 27, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, to Ernest and Margaret (O’Conner) George. She married Thomas “Pat” Feb. 13, 1954, in Flint. Margaret was a loving mother who stayed home raising her eight children. She was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrice and Bancroft Lions Club, where she held many positions. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and baking bread.
She is survived by her children Thomas (Dorothy), Timothy (Anne), Kevin (Dolly), Michael, Margaret (Robert Allen), Maureen Wilson, Patricia Tremble and Nora (Robert Erickson); 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and sister Sister Noreen George.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Thomas “Pat” O’Brien; parents Ernest and Margaret George; brothers Eugene, Donald, Robert and the Rev. John “Jack”; and an infant sister.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
