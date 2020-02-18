Ernest V. Jones

Age 86, of Morrice, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
He was born in Detroit July 15, 1933, the son of Edward and Lydia (La Montogue) Jones. He quit school to help support his family and then joined the U.S. Army.
On March 14, 1953, he married Arlene I. Richmond in Detroit. Together they raised four children while Ernie worked as a auto body tech and farmed. He was the owner of Morrice Collision with his partner Richard Harris from 1970-76. Ernie was known for his outstanding body work and was much sought after.
He later worked for Curtis Ford in Lansing in their body shop. He was a member of the Perry VFW, 4-H beef program, farmed, went to car shows and vintage cruises where he liked taking his ’57 Chevy that he had restored and had won numerous awards for.
He is survived by his children Gail (Larry) Schroth of Crossville, Tennessee, George (Kacey) Jones of Morrice, Douglas (Claudyne) Jones of Kimball, Nebraska, and Lynn (Doug) Collett of Dunedin, Florida; six grandchildren, eight great-grand and two great-great-grandchildren; and his sister Mary/Mom Harvey of Swartz Creek.
He was predeceased by his wife Arlene in 2019 and six siblings.
Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel. The Rev. John Walworth will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Memorials are suggested to the Perry VFW Children’s Charity. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.