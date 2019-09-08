Age 59, of Perry, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Perry United Methodist Church with Carol Nama officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
David was born Sept. 30, 1959 in Owosso, the son of Christop Jr. and Sally (VanWagoner) Luft.
He graduated from Corunna High School, Class of 1978.
David married Janice Elaine Warren at the Juddville United Methodist Church on June 16, 1984.
He was a member of the Perry United Methodist Church. David was a lifelong volunteer at the Shiawassee County Fair and on the board for 19 years, a Boy Scout Assistant Leader while his boys were involved and a member of the Heart of Michigan Tractor Club.
David worked as a printer and a photo engraver at Universal Electric for 19 years and then spent 21 years at Owosso Graphic Arts until he retired on Dec. 13, 2016.
David is survived by his wife Janice; children Gregory David (Amanda) Luft and Nicholas (Kourtney) Luft; grandchildren Harper, Breslin and Oliver; brother Michael Joseph (Judi) Luft; father and mother-in-law Leslie and Dorothy Warren; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee County Fair for another Courtesy Cart Handicap Stop or the Perry United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
