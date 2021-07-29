Cindy Lou Knight

Age 62, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon until the service Sunday.
Cindy was born May 11, 1959, in Owosso, the daughter of Ernest Junior and Mary Louise (Parker) Griffin. She married Barry Knight in Owosso Sept. 27, 1980, at the First Church of Christ, where they became lifelong members.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1978, with a cosmetology school degree. She also pursued a career in computer science. Later she became a secretary at Bryant Elementary and then Owosso Middle School.
Cindy was a member of the Owosso Band Boosters and president of the MEA support staff union of Owosso. She was a very giving person to everyone she met, and cherished her family and friendships.
Cindy was employed with Owosso Public Schools for many years, until retirement.
She is survived by her husband Barry Knight; son Brandon (Lauren) Knight; daughters Sarah (Sam Fejes) Knight and Andrea Knight; and grandkids Evei and Henri Fejes.
Cindy was predeceased by her father Ernest Griffin; mother Mary Griffin; brother Gerry Griffin; and sisters Patricia McNinch, Rebecca Griffin and Kim McNinch.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Knight family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
