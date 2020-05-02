Sylvia Irene Salander-Schooley Lake

Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her home.
A private family Right of Committal will be held at Middlebury Township Cemetery.
Sylvia was born in Owosso, on Nov. 14, 1937; the daughter of William and Myrtle (Darling) Salander. She married Robert Richard Schooley Sr. on Oct. 6, 1956 in Owosso. He predeceased her on July 18, 2001. She then married Richard Bruce Lake on Dec. 7, 2002.
Sylvia was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She served as the Secretary-Treasurer on the Council at the Chesaning Senior Center for five years and was on the Credit Committee and Board of Directors for Centel Credit Union from 1975 to 1988.
Sylvia was a crafty person. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, painting, scrap booking, writing, making dolls and jewelry and many handcrafted cards. She taught crafts to seniors at the Chesaning Senior Center for many years. She loved the piano, flowers and gardening. Sylvia loved to travel and visited 29 states. She liked going up north to fish and she always seemed to catch the first fish.
Sylvia retired from Sobak’s Home Medical in 2002 where she worked part-time as a Clerk. She also worked and retired from GTE (Verizon) in May of 1993 after 26 years of service. She worked many years for JCPenney while raising four children. While working for GTE, she was involved with community projects, involving four community nursing care facilities. Above everything else, her most prized moments were those spent with her family.
Sylvia is survived by her husband Richard B. Lake; children Pamela (Rick) Morris, Sandra (Martin) Reid, Rick (Anne) Schooley and Rodney (Linda) Schooley; step-children Sheley Lake, Cathy Taylor, Richard (Rachel) Lake and Tim (Stacey) Lake; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings Guy (Earlene) Salander, Susan (Bill) Heinze, Sherry (Brian) McKean; many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and brothers Wayne and LeRoy Salander.
A very special, heartfelt thank you to Janet Sherrard of the Hospice House of Shiawassee County for taking such great care of Sylvia.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County or to St. Paul Catholic Church. nelson-house.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.