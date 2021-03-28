Born March 10, 1924, in Brighton, daughter of Edward and Elsie (Steinacker) Young, died March 26, 2021, in Owosso.
Barbara lived on her grandparents’ farm in Genoa Township before moving to Howell at age 2. She was a resident of Howell for over 75 years. She graduated from Howell High School and worked at Citizens Mutual Insurance Co. in Howell before marrying Raymond J. Zizka in 1951.
Barbara was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Howell for over 60 years, and then became a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Owosso. She was also a member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, 12th generation. Barbara enjoyed music, art, cooking and spending time with family.
Barbara is survived by daughter Linda (Al) Anderson of Owosso; son Gary Zizka (Mary Kay Zuravleff) of Washington, D.C.; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Alphonse Anderson (Mo Li) of Irvine, California, Erik (Hanna) Anderson of Traverse City, Laura Anderson of East Tawas, Theo Zizka (Amelia Raines) of Washington D.C., Eliza Zizka of Washington D.C., Henrik Anderson of Irvine and Arlo Anderson of Traverse City; and cousin Pamela McKenney of Bonita, California.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond in 2007.
Funeral services will be private, with burial in Lakeview Cemetery in Howell. A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held this summer.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
