Age 72, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his home.
A celebration of Mark’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 10, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Dana Beland officiating.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 9.
Mark was born Aug. 21, 1948, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of John and Mary (Sprow) Miller.
He graduated from Defiance High School, attended John Wesleyan College, where he met his wife Jimsey.
He then transferred to Michigan State University, where he earned his bachelor of arts degree in social studies/science. In 1975, he completed teaching requirements. He earned his master of arts degree in education administration in 1982. In 1996, Mark earned his doctorate of education in curriculum and instruction from Wayne State University.
Mark enjoyed his family, sports, travel, and a special love for Miller and Emme.
He worked for Corunna Public Schools from 1975-96. Mark taught math, science and physical education at both elementary and middle school levels. He also coached at the middle school, JV, and varsity levels for a number of sports. During this time, Mark also served as an administrator, serving as an elementary principal, academically talented coordinator, curriculum director and state/federal grant director and assistant superintendent.
In the summer of 1996, Mark welcomed the opportunity to become the superintendent of Byron Area Schools. He enjoyed the next 11 years serving the Byron community.
In 2008 Mark came back to Corunna as superintendent. Due to health reasons, Mark retired in 2012, but continued teaching post-graduate classes at University of Michigan-Flint from 2014-18.
He dedicated much of his life serving the community. Mark was on numerous boards and committees at the local, county and state levels. Shiawassee Community Mental Health Board, Byron Chamber of Commerce, Memorial Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors, Michigan Senate K-12 Education Advisory Committee, Junior Livestock Association and the Rotary International are just a few to mention.
Mark was also a business owner. He and Jimsey had owned Anthony’s Dairy Delight in Owosso and Chippewa Hills Golf Course.
He married Jimsey Graves at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, in Durand June 29, 1968.
Mark is survived by his wife Jimsey; daughter Amy (Nicholas) Holek; granddaughters Miller Lantis, Emme Lantis and Raegan Holek; grandson Brock Holek; sister Rachelle Denny; brother Matthew (Sherrill) Miller; sisters-in-law Georgia Graves, Jill Kazen and Judy (Jerry) Riggs; brother-in-law James (Linda) Graves; and many more loving family members and dear friends.
He was predeceased by his parents John and Mary Miller; parents-in-law Dr. James and Jean Graves; sister-in-law Cathy Evatt; brother-in-law the Rev. James Denny; and niece Dr. Victoria Teague.
Memorial contributions suggested to Shiawassee Community Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
