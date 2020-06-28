Passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. She was a resident of Waterford at Hidden Lake in Canton, Georgia. A private graveside service will be conducted at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Owosso.
Phyllis was born in Lansing, on May 21, 1926, to Harry S. and Goldie P. (Olmsted) Smith. The family moved to Owosso a few years later.
On June 30, 1946, Phyllis married James Patterson at the First Methodist Church in Owosso. They both worked many years for Universal Electric Company in Owosso. In 1961, they moved to Ripley, Tennessee, where Jim continued with Universal at their new plant. Phyllis was the aide in the Ripley High School Library for several years.
The Patterson’s two sons finished their “school years” in Tennessee. Phyllis and Jim returned to Owosso in 1977, where Jim remained with Universal until his retirement. Phyllis did some part time work with the MELCO business.
The Patterson’s bought a mobile home at Sunny Grove Park in Estero, Florida, and spent the ensuing years (more than 20) between their cottage on Higgins Lake and Estero. Ripley and Estero were “second Homes” for Phyllis.
Phyllis will be lovingly remembered by her sons Michael (Marian) of Fleming Island, Florida, and Steven (Vickie) of Woodstock, Georgia. She will also be fondly remembered by her sister Donna (Al) Boulee of Ludington, and sister in-law Marlene (David) Edgar of Corunna; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Also missing Phyllis are many great friends in Owosso, Higgins Lake, Ripley, and Sunny Grove.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Jim, brother Kenneth (Norma) Smith, brother-in-law Robert (Patricia) Patterson, sister-in-law Betty (Leon) VanAmburg and uncle Ronald (Arlene) Hoag.
In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Phyllis to the First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St. Owosso, MI 48867, First United Methodist Church, 145 S. Main St. Ripley, TN 38063, Hospice at Memorial Healthcare, 1484 N. M-52, Owosso, MI 48867 or Joanne’s House at Hope Hospice, 27200 Imperial Parkway, Bonita Springs, Florida 34135.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
