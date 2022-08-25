Rebecca L. Van Horn

Age 66, of Sterling Heights, formerly of Durand, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Henry Ford Health System in Macomb.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will take place at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 501 N. Saginaw St. in Durand, with military honors to follow.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service. Final interment will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Great Lake National Cemetery in Holly.
Becky was born Jan. 22, 1956, in Lansing. Her parents, Ronald and Kay Huff, lived between Lansing and Perry with Becky during her earlier years until settling in Durand, where she completed her education, graduating from Durand High School in 1974. She attended Central Michigan University and enlisted in the United States Air Force in March 1977. She was stationed at Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she married the love of her life, Bruce C. Van Horn, on July 3, 1980. She was honorably discharged on May 24, 1985, following almost eight years of faithful service as a personnel specialist — at which time Bruce was commissioned as an Air Force officer.
Becky loved family life and doted upon her three children; Shaun, Kathryn and David Van Horn. She had a servant’s heart which brought her to join the Utica School District as a paraprofessional, assisting students with disabilities, a job in which she found great fulfillment. Becky’s love for the United States armed forces continued throughout her life and brought her to share her experiences and celebrate other women in the military by “registering” her service time for the public to see. By 1997, her name became inscribed in the Military Women’s Memorial at Arlington Cemetery.
Becky is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Bruce; children Shaun and his wife Melanie (Giasson) Van Horn, Kathryn Van Horn and David Van Horn; grandchildren Amalea Omar, Maria Van Horn, Graciela Omar, William Van Horn, Charlotte Van Horn and Elizabeth Van Horn; siblings Rhonda (Huff) Rathbun, Jake and his wife Rosalia (Villante) Huff and Lester (Andrew Salas) Huff; niece Leah Huff; nephews Ronald Huff, Ryan Huff, Jhon Salas Huff and Maicol Salas Huff; and great-nephew Beckett DeShano.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ronald and Kay and her siblings Kimberly Huff and John Huff.
Becky’s life and the lives of those around her were shaped by her dedication to service organizations; therefore she would request in lieu of flowers that memorials be directed to the Foundation for Women Warriors, the Wounded Warrior Project, or to your local veteran’s association.
