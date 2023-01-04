Robert ‘Charley’ Charles Riley

Age 71, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
He was born on April 5, 1951 to Thomas Robert and Eunice (Jordan) Riley in Owosso. Charley met his wife and love of his life in 1979. The two were married on March 13, 1982. Charley spent over 50 years in the golf business, as a PGA professional, most of which was spent at Bridgeport Country Club, Owosso Country Club and Morrison Lake Country Club. He looked forward to going to the golf course each and every day. He loved meeting new people and providing great customer service to all that played. He was blessed to spend so many great years with his wife Dixie and his boys at the golf course. He was also his happiest watching his boys play golf and grow in the game. He was an adamant sports fan. If the Detroit Tigers, Lions or Michigan football teams were on, he was watching if he could. He would typically be texting his boys and daughter-in-law whenever he could during the games. He was thrilled that his boys shared his love of sports, especially golf.
