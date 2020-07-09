Age 95, of Owosso, passed away peacefully at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
The family will host a private service at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Ketha was born in Durand Aug. 24, 1924, to the late Oscar Harold and Helen (Burke) Smith. She graduated from Durand High School with the class of 1942, and on Sept. 19, 1942, she married Leon Russell Maurer in Owosso.
Ketha enjoyed the outdoors, she loved to mow the lawn and tend to her flowers. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and the Salem Sisters Serving Christ. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and time spent with her family. Ketha was a charter member of the Corunna VFW Auxiliary Post 4005 and served them for 75 years.
Ketha is survived by her daughter Pam (Phil) Strauch of Owosso; son David (Dianna) Maurer of Owosso; grandchildren Kevin (Heidi) Maurer, Heather (Tim) Pierce, Jennifer (Dale) Wyatt and Timothy (Melissa) Strauch; great-grandchildren Landen, Mason, Maelyn, Zarren, Rylen, Tyler and Lucas; and brother Jerry (June) Buchholz.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Leon and brother Roger Schutt.
The family requests that no flowers be sent, please donate to Salem Lutheran Church or Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
