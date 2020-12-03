Harlow ‘Corky’ Kirby Harris

Age 66, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, after battling cancer for the last several years.
He leaves behind his daughter Samantha Harris, wife Carolyn Harris Halsey, Sean Harris, stepdaughter Sabrina Faw, four grandchildren, two stepgrandsons, and sister Lisa (Harris) and Warren Haverdink. Also, he leaves behind his beloved cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents Harlan and Stella Harris.
Corky enjoyed being by the ocean, and he loved fishing and horseback riding.
There will be no services. Cremation has taken place.
Dance with the princess, Corky. Your presence in this world will be dearly missed.
Services provided by McMinnville Funeral Home, McMinnville, Tennessee.
Online condolences may be left at mcminnvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.