Age 60, of Lansing, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Sparrow Health System.
A memorial service will take place 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Leming of Mt. Rose Family Worship Center officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service Sunday.
Christina was born April 26, 1959, in Flint, the daughter of Angeline (Cupal) Ashford.
She attended Durand High School, graduating with the class of 1978.
Christina loved animals; especially cats and being outdoors in nature. She enjoyed art and going to concerts. Christina had a passion for holistic healing with herbs. Most of all she looked forward to time spent with her family and friends.
She married William Taylor Aug. 26, 1986.
Christina was employed as a beautician at Fantastic Sam’s, and she spent time as a bartender and waitress at Beach Tree and Bosley’s in Flushing.
Christina is survived by her husband of nearly 33 years, William; children Justin Taylor, Lindsey Taylor and Lauryn Taylor; mother Angeline; stepfather David Ashford; brother Bob (Cheryl) Ashford; sister Debra (Jeff) Treiger; and several other loving family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her brother Matthew Ashford.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of donors choice in Christina’s memory.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
