Age 93, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at The Meadows, surrounded by his family and returned to his heavenly home.
Known for his strong faith, witty sense of humor and service to others, he will be sadly missed by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his church family.
Donald was born to Lawrence and Elizabeth (Lynch) Carmody on Feb. 1, 1927, at Memorial Hospital in Owosso.
A lifelong resident of Owosso, he graduated from St. Paul Catholic High School in 1944. Following graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy as Seaman First Class aboard the LST 872 destroyer and served two years during the post-WWII era, primarily in the Pacific Ocean.
Upon his return to Owosso, Donald met and married the love of his life, Agnes Alexander, on Oct. 30, 1948, in Saginaw, and enjoyed 66 years together prior to her death. He was blessed with five children, 12 grandchildren and 191/2 great-grandchildren. He spent 35 years at Consumers Power/Energy, keeping the lights on for his community as a lineman, foreman and supervisor.
Donald’s strong faith and service to others guided all aspects of his life. He was a prayerful man and never went anywhere without a rosary in his pocket. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul Catholic Church, serving as Eucharistic Minister for church/homebound, St. Joseph Worker (inaugural group), coordinator of Nocturnal Adoration, coordinator of Diocese Service Appeal, and delivered Thanksgiving baskets for St. Vincent DePaul, just to name a few. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1139 where he participated in softball and golf leagues and spent many hours serving at fish fries, weddings and receptions.
He loved all types of sports and excelled at them both during high school and throughout his life. He participated in high school baseball, basketball and earned All-State honors in football in 1944. Later on, he served as a local high school referee in football and basketball, was a statistician for St. Paul High School basketball teams and enjoyed softball and golf throughout his adult years. He loved his Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Detroit Tigers, no matter how they were doing.
Donald is survived by his children Michael (Camilla) Carmody of Rockford, Mary (James) Slingerland and Karen (Alan) Shuster of Owosso, Corinne (Joseph) Riley of Eugene, Oregon, and Larry Carmody of Owosso; grandchildren Tim (Lisa) Carmody, Brian (Katie) Carmody, Megan (Wil) Massey, Jay (Alisa) Slingerland, Erin (Ryan) Jankovic, Robyn (Matt) Veale, Marcy (Scott) Binger, Andy (Taylor) Shuster, Kristi Riley, Nick Riley, Sean Carmody, and Chris Carmody; great-grandchildren Conor and Colon Carmody, Emily, Hannah and Molly Carmody, Tristan, Nena and Quinn Massey, Kaleigh and Mayah Slingerland, Brayden and Carson Jankovic, Avery, Brody and Brant Veale, Alex, Blake and Olivia Binger and Cameron Shuster, along with his little brother-to-be.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Agnes, his brother Robert Carmody and his sister Virginia Diebolt.
Arrangements will be coordinated by Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Due to the pandemic guidelines, visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by family only with burial immediately following at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences can be made online at nelson-house.com and the family encourages those who knew Don to pray a rosary in his honor.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at The Meadows and Memorial Healthcare Hospice Team.
All of the Meadows staff members took exceptional care of him during the COVID-19 pandemic. They brought quality to his life, kept him safe and became his substitute family when COVID-19 hit. Their kind, compassionate and comprehensive care will always be cherished by his family.
