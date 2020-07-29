Age 65, of Ovid, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of Paul’s life will take place at a later date.
Paul was born April 4, 1955, in Owosso, the son of Richard Grinnell and Sally (Stinson) Atkins.
He graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School, class of 1973, and was a sub-contractor in construction for many years.
Paul enjoyed hunting and deep-sea fishing. His greatest love was his family, and he looked forward to spending time with them.
Paul is survived by Denise Frye, of 22 years; children KC Grinnell, Rikel Grinnell and Roberto Grinnell; several grandchildren; father Richard; sisters Paulett Vanlake, Ron Vanlake and Penny Grinnell; many nieces, nephews; and other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Sally and brother John Grinnell.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Association or American Liver Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
