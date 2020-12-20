Age 84, of Williamston, Michigan passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Howard was born July 16, 1936, to Richard and Neva (Clapsadle) Horstman. On Dec. 27, 1958, he married Marian Long, who survives. Also surviving are his son Larry (Terri) Horstman of Williamston; his daughter Karen Horstman of Lansing; grandchildren Hilary (Dan) Holtz, Katie (Tyler) Coffey, KC Horstman; great-grandchildren Evelyn and Graham Holtz.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Howard graduated from Perry High School, class of 1955. He was a well driller by trade and enjoyed his hobbies of photography and woodworking. He was an active church member, most recently attending Family Life Wesleyan Church.
A family funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, with the Rev. Michael Black officiating.
The family welcomes people to attend the service via livestream at grwilliamston.com. A memorial service is being planned for July 16, 2021, with more details to follow.
