Age 83, of Saginaw, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Saginaw, with the Rev. Peter Gaspeny presiding. Burial will take place at Oakwood Memorial Mausoleum in Saginaw.
Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie Chapel, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m. Friday, and at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to Mass.
Barbara was born in Bannister April 24, 1938, the daughter of Steve and Mary (Chmiko) Fabus. She graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1956 and earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Central Michigan University.
Barb was an elementary teacher for 40 years, and worked part-time at Sears for 35 years. She was a member of St. Cyril Catholic Church in Bannister and Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Saginaw. She was also a member of SEA, MEA, NEA and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed volunteering at Covenant Harrison Hospital in Saginaw and Covenant Visiting Nurse Association Hospice.
Barb was a talented lady. She enjoyed painting china, creating jewelry and pottery. She liked to watch sports, especially the Detroit Tigers, Lions and the Saginaw Spirit. Barb was a dog lover. Her dogs were her faithful companions.
Barb is survived by her sister Elaine (John) Kuchar, of Henderson; niece Sharon Kuchar, of Lansing; nephew Michael (Neva) Kuchar and their sons Cameron and Connor Kuchar, of Georgetown, Texas; and many loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and brother Richard.
Memorials may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1035 N. River Road, Saginaw, MI 48609.
Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
