Richard J. Preston was born in Owosso on Nov. 21, 1921, and passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Richard was the son of Lillian Steadman Preston and William B. Preston, and brother to Charles Wilbur Preston and Franklin August Preston.
He married Sidonia (Sally) Mary Polacek on Sept. 17, 1945, and they had three children, Richard Carl Preston of Lansing, Cynthia Ann Shortall of Charlotte, North Carolina, Rebecca Jane Preston of Burton and his beloved grandson Matthew Preston Shortall of Charlotte, North Carolina.
He was predeceased by Sidonia (Sally) Preston and Charles Preston.
A service in his memory will be held in Owosso, at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte.
