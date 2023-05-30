Heidi Renae (Davis) Elliott

Age 36, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, surrounded by family, after a four -year battle with cancer.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at Owosso Free Methodist Church, 1249 N. Chipman St., Owosso, with the Revs. Terry Bailey and David McGowan co-officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Nelson House Funeral Home.
Heidi was born in Owosso, Sept. 2, 1986, to Sandra (Bailey) and Robert (Bob) Davis. Granddaughter of Gordon and Betty Bailey and Bobby and Josephine Davis.
She was a 2005 graduate of Owosso High School where she was involved in many activities, her favorite being a majorette in the TMB.
Heidi had many talents, she loved painting and making things. She was a gifted singer and still sang with her family at every opportunity. Her personality was larger than life and everyone enjoyed the vivacious energy that lit up the room when she walked in. When Heidi was around, there was never a dull moment.
She worked in home healthcare, and most recently at The Meadows as a nighttime supervisor. She had a great love for older people and was loved by them all.
Everyone who knew Heidi, knew that while you never had to wonder what she was thinking, she had a heart of gold. She loved deeply.
In September 2014, Heidi married Sean Elliott, son of Kevin and Diann Elliott.
They had two children, Saige and Wyatt, who were the light of her life and then she was blessed with two nieces, Celeste and Aaliya, who she took in as her own. These four children were her heartbeat, and they will always know how loved they were by their mom. Sean was also deeply loved by Heidi and was her rock and caregiver throughout her battle with cancer.
She is survived by her parents Sandra (Sheldon) and David McGowan and Robert and Amy Davis; grandmother Betty Bailey; sister Amanda (Austin) Brown; brothers Chad (Madison) Sheldon, Tyler Sheldon and Bradley Davis; much loved step siblings Spencer Sheldon, Shena Frith and Jake Boutwell; nephew Isaac Brown; many cousins; and other loving family members.
She was predeceased by her stepfather Michael Sheldon; grandparents Gordon Bailey, Bobby Davis and Josephine Davis; and sister-in-law Shannon Elliott.
