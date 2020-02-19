Peter Paul Thiede Sr., age 84, of Owosso, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, was relieved of his earthly suffering Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Peter was born Sept. 30, 1935, in Chesaning to Paul and Catherine Thiede. He graduated from St. Paul School in Owosso, then went to work at General Motors, where he went through his apprenticeship and later became a journeyman/skilled trades worker with many promotions throughout the years. He retired after 40 years of service.
Peter was known and admired for his devotion to his family and friends.
He was a wonderful husband to his wife of 56 years, Mickie. They were married April 12, 1958. They had a very fortunate life, raising five children.
He was a very generous, humorous, fun-loving person to everyone, always kind, loved his grandchildren and proud of their sporting and musical accomplishments.
He was a member of the Shiawassee Conservation Association and an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus. Peter loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, deer and duck hunting his whole life at the family deer camp at Black Lake with his father Paul and brother Tom, and later with his sons Peter and Matt, and nephews Steve and Nick, along with many uncles and cousins. Many memories were made by all at the camp.
He spent many years of summers living on his boat in Frankfort. He loved fishing on the big lake, taking his kids and grandkids fishing with many fish stories.
He enjoyed lots of memories with his wife Mickie, and all his buddies in the Mitchell Marina.
Peter and Mickie spent winters for 35 years in their home in Big Pine Key, Florida, enjoying life in “paradise” on the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean.
Peter is survived by his children Theresa Thiede, Marcia Thiede, Peter Thiede Jr. (Jadel), Sheila Lacina (Daniel) and Matthew Thiede (Betsy); grandchildren Julie and Jacob Spencer, John and Thomas Stickel, Peter Thiede III, Matthew and Tyler Lacina, and Joshua and Amanda Thiede; great-grandchildren Andrea, Kaitlyn, Mason, Addison, Logan and Eli; siblings Barbara (Les) Pappas, Janet Flynn, Thomas (Barbara) Thiede and Jane (Don) Hunt; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins, all dear to his heart.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife Mickie and brother-in-law Richard Flynn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church and Shiawassee Conservation Association maintenance fund.
