Samantha Jane Allen

Age 50, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Samantha was born Nov. 4, 1971 in Flint, the daughter of Ken and Jo (Balish) Allen. She went to Durand schools and graduated in 1989.
She resided most of her life in the Durand area, but also spent time living in Texas and Nevada. She loved traveling and spoiling her granddaughters.
Samantha fought a 20-year battle with Crohn’s Disease and cancer for the past two years.
Surviving are her mother Jo Allen; fiancé Dan Newcomb; daughter Jessica Jordan; son Justin (Faith) Jordan; granddaughters Lidia and Lacey; sister Angie (Dane) Deisler; and nieces Quinn (Austin) LePage and Paige (Allison) Deisler.
She was preceded in death by her father Ken Allen; grandparents George and Maria Balish; Betty Tucker and Art Allen; and uncles Dennis Allen and Terry Burlingame.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Samantha enjoyed her celebration of life in July. We are thankful to everyone who attended.
