Age 76, of Burton, formerly of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. today, July 16, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel in Ovid. Burial will take place at Duplain Township Cemetery.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service today, July 16.
Cheryl was born in Clinton County June 12, 1945, the daughter of Robert and Shirley (Sloat) Watson. She graduated from Ovid High School and went on to graduate from Central Michigan University.
She married William Lee Hartman Jr. on May 15, 1976, in Oscoda County. They were blessed with 40 years of marriage prior to his passing Aug. 6, 2016.
Cheryl was a social worker for the state of Michigan, retiring in 1997. She enjoyed quilting and sewing. She was a member of Shepardsville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sons William Lee and Jessica Hartman III of Davison and Lynn and Amber Hartman of Escanaba; grandchildren William IV, Benjamin, Dahlia, Graham, Poppy and Blake; sister Barbara and Victor Higgins; and brothers Dean and Kay Watson, and Dave and Julie Watson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband William.
Memorials may be made to Shepardsville United Methodist Church, 6990 Winfield Road, Ovid, MI 48866.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
