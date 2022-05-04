Patricia Ann Latunski

Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her home.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrice. The Rev. George Michalek will officiate with assistance from Deacon Gary Edington. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery in Morrice.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel. A rosary will be prayed Monday evening at 7 p.m.
Pat was born in San Fernando, California, on Aug. 2, 1938, the daughter of Harold and Adelline (Huls) Merchant. She attended schools in California and on June 7, 1958, she married Roger R. Latunski. Pat was more than a homemaker; she was a wonderful mother and wife who enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling the grandchildren. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church where she was very active and loved Bible study. Pat liked to do gardening, even if it wasn’t weedless. She will be greatly missed.
Pat is survived by her children Mark Latunski of Owosso, Janet (Gary) Haney of Owosso, Sharon (Jefrey) Edington of Laingsburg, Nancy (Timothy) Voss of Mason and Ron Latunski of Owosso; grandchildren Mitchell (Stephanie) Haney, Kayla Haney Nohel, Nicholas (Jamie) Edington, David (Anna) Edington, Addison Voss, Corwin Voss and Ryleigh Lott and Hale Voss; great-grandchildren Adeline Nohel, Haylee Nohel, Kamryn Haney, Kendyll Haney and Easton Edington; brothers Bill (Bitsy) Merchant of Montana and Gene (Georgia) Merchant of California; and sister Joan (Richard) Hawley of Utah.
She was predeceased by her husband Roger and her parents.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.