Richard Donald Benear

Age 95, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at the Meadows in Owosso.
Private family services will be held.
His family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Richard grew up in the Durand area where he was a retiree from Simplicity Engineering in 1989 after 42 years of service. He loved cars, square dancing and traveling the area to attend various jamborees and listen to country music.
Richard is survived by his son Jeffrey (Mary) Benear; grandchildren Amanda Fielder, Stephanie Reis, Christopher Benear and Clayton Breiler; son-in-law Norman Koepke; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Clara May; daughter
Paula Koepke; grandson Aaron; and granddaughter Julie.
Online condolences may be shared with Richard’s family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
