Age 45, of Duffield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Funeral services will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek.
Visitation will take place at 2 p.m. until time of service Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the family, care of Sharp Funeral Homes or Chandler Gray college fund.
Dannette was born Feb. 7, 1974, in Flint, the daughter of Jerry Woodbeck and Russette Biddle. She graduated from Tabernacle Christian Academy, of Burton, in 1992. She was a devoted mother and soulmate. She would do anything for her family.
She enjoyed time spent with her daughter Chandler, her lifetime love, Daniel Jenkins, along with extended family, nieces and nephews, and little friend, Lexa Bowden.
She celebrated life with those around her. And was always found laughing with family and friends, including those she is survived by: beloved daughter, Chandler Gray; lifetime love Daniel Jenkins; mother Russette (Biddle) Laitinen of Republic; brother Russell Biddle of Marquette; sisters Heather (Woodbeck) Briseno of Ishpeming and Joy Laitinen of Flint.
Dannette is also survived by her second family: David, Joanne Glaser of Durand, Giselle (Jenkins) Heron of Fenton, Dennis Jenkins of Duffield, Morris, and Yvette Pickler of Corunna; and all of her nieces and nephews, Simone Glaser of Cooperstown, North Dakota, Nikki (Glaser) Chavez of Austin, Texas, Chase, Ashleigh Jenkins of Duffield, Joshua, Zachary Pickler of Corunna, and Gavin Woodbeck of Republic; along with fur babies, Duke and King, and grandpups, Louie and Beau; special friends Darylann, Raymond and Terra Laferty.
She was preceded in death by her favorite dog Charlie; grandparents Josephine and Russell Biddle, and Roxyanne (Betty) and James Woodbeck; father Jerry Woodbeck; and her beloved stepfather Rudolph Laitinen.
Tributes may be posted at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
