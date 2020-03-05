Age 87, passed away at her Owosso residence Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Camilla was born to Lela (Coleman) Howe and Lester Howe of Houghton Lake April 25, 1932.
She married Edward Charles Willey in 1952, and welcomed three children: Marylee, Pamela and Mark.
Camilla taught for 34 years, including many years teaching sixth grade in Farwell, and retired in 1996.
In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, bird watching and collecting antique buttons. She also baked the best homemade bread and cinnamon rolls.
Camilla was pre-deceased by her husband Edward, parents Lela and Lester, brother LeMoyne, and sister Beverly (Howe) Willey.
She is survived by siblings Nancy (Hank) Farfella, Mary (John) Gyde, Barbara (Jim) Kenyon and Arthur (Karen) Howe; children Marylee (Mark) Raleigh, Pamela (George) Ockerman and Mark Willey; grandchildren Lyndsae Raleigh, Jacob Raleigh, Carolyn (Justin Nance) Willey, Joshua (Margo) Willey and George (Julie) Ockerman Jr.; great-grandchildren Garret Ockerman, Mia Willey, Jack Willey and Everette Willey-Nance; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
