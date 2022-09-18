Shirley May Smith

Age 91, of Owosso, was called home to our Lord Thursday, Sept. 15 2022.
She was born Jan. 17, 1931, to George Peters and Nellie Zerkel in Mt. Morris. To all who knew her, she was a very caring, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She had a passion for helping and caring for others.
After high school, her love for others led her to her career in foster care for the state of Michigan, which she did for nearly 15 years. Later in life she would also run a successful daycare from her home; she was always putting others needs before her own.
Shirley married James Dexter Smith and raised six children. She was an extremely dedicated and loving mother. She would go on to have 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She loved country music, going to the movies, puzzles, bingo and playing cards. She enjoyed spending time with her closest friends at Kona Villa, especially Bridget Bentler, Patty Norcross along with her special furry friend, Chloe.
She is survived by children Anne (Jerry) Schulze, Michael (Lorraine) Smith, Steve (Jill) Smith and Shirley Smith (Ken Green); son-in-law Ken Pogue; and special niece Connie Stevens, along with many other nieces and nephews.
Shirley was predeceased by husband James D. Smith; son James B. Lane; daughter Judy L. Pogue; granddaughters Nicole M. Sexton and Heather Lane; brother Jesse Peters; and sisters Doris Cunningham and Helen Cates
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shiawassee Council on Aging, an organization she felt strongly about.
