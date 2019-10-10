Went home to be with his Father Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was surrounded by close friends and family.
He graduated from Corunna High School with the class of 1962 and married the love of his life, Marion, in 1970. After briefly working at Owosso Electric, he started in the Chevrolet toolmaker apprentice program in 1966.
A lifelong problem solver, he enjoyed work in various GM tool rooms, tool repair and production support roles for the next 44 years.
“Buffalo” or “Gene” to many of his friends, he was a lifetime fan of agriculture, especially green (John Deere) and yellow (Minneapolis Moline) tractors.
He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Marion; sons and their wives Alan (Susan), Steve (Jessica) and Josh (Nova); along with the herd of grandchildren: Katie, Cassie, Aurora, Tanashious, Megan, Stirling and Willum.
Extended family includes his younger sister Linda Warner and her husband Larry, and his sister-in-law Leanna Ball and her husband Dick.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Grace Bible Church, 201 Michigan Ave. in Owosso. Friends may visit at 10 a.m. Saturday until time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org/donate. Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
