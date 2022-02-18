George Chavez Jr.

Age 85, of Bancroft, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Deal of the Church of Jubilee officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery in Morrice.
The family will receive family and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home.
George was born March 12, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Perfecto and Eliza (Castillo) Chavez.
He graduated from Youngstown High School, class of 1954 and proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an Air Traffic Controller.
George enjoyed many hobbies, such as writing, tending to his organic gardens and small engine repair. Most of all, he enjoyed family and good company.
George married his wife of 60 years Jeanette Edington in Sharon, Pennsylvania on Dec. 5, 1959; she predeceased him on Oct. 5, 2019.
After many years as a Ballroom dance instructor (where he met Jeanette), George completed 41 years as a journeyman welder for General Motors Oldsmobile plant in Lansing.
George is survived by his children Therese Chavez (Ted Swan), John Chavez and Colleen Chavez; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nine siblings; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, parents and five siblings.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association, Cancer Society, Nature Conservancy or charity of donors choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
