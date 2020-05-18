Age 84, of Durand, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, May 14, 2020.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will take place at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, Wednesday, May 20.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the memorial service is limited to immediate family.
Bert was a lifelong resident of Durand. He was born Jan. 25, 1936, to Porter H. and Bonnie (Ellars) Snow. He graduated from Durand High School with the class of 1954. As a young adult he farmed and later spent 42 years working for Perrin Construction.
On Aug. 29, 1959, Bert married Kay Coryell at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand. Bert was an outdoors man; he enjoyed keeping his 4-acre yard looking nice, fixing his tractors, building bird houses for his family and making sure the birds had plenty to eat.
Many may have known him for his outstanding holiday decorations. His pride and joy were his family, of which he collected every card and picture gifted to him hanging it in his garages to admire. His other love was the family cabin in Hale, where an abundance of memories was made with family and friends.
Bert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kay; children Vickie Hamilton (Randy Kenroy), Robert (Jessica) Snow, Scott (Trina) Snow and Tracy (Kenneth) Powers; grandchildren Danielle Hamilton, Jesse Hamilton, Trevor Snow, Travis Snow, Tyler Snow, Ashlynn Snow, Courtney Powers and Cody Powers; a great-grandchild on the way; sisters Barb (George) Toppi and Janet Dallas; and many other special nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; andsiblings Richard Snow, Don Snow, Pauline Flynn, Betty (Max) King, Lois (Lee) Coy-Gaffney and Margaret Lacker.
The family would like to recognize Heart to Heart Hospice for the exceptional, passionate care provided to Bert, with a special thanks to Erin Chapman and Evan Newman. We will always remember how you touched our lives in such a difficult time.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mr. Snow’s name are suggested to Heart to Heart Hospice and Shiawassee Humane Society.
