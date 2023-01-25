Age 56, of Bloomfield Hills, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
He was born Jan. 19, 1967, to Bill and Shirley (Butcher) Fitzgerald of Owosso.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 5:51 pm
Mike attended St. Paul School through Jr. High and graduated from Owosso High School in 1985. After high school, he became a Spartan for life, graduating from Michigan State University in 1989 where he would earn his bachelor’s degree in building construction management. Mike became a resident of East Lansing for years to come after graduation. After working in the Construction and Realtor business for years he started his own company in Birmingham, where he lived for 15 plus years.
Mike met Lauren Rakolta while living in the area and the two would be married on Sept. 19, 2009.
Cherished friend to so many, Mike has always been a passionate and avid outdoorsman. He lived his life to the fullest. He was a man who enjoyed taking a hands-on approach to life. He never met a chopper he didn’t want to ride, a ski hill he didn’t want to shred on his snowboard, an outdoor trail he didn’t want to hike or a hunting adventure he didn’t want to participate in. He particularly enjoyed spending time at his favorite spots, on the slopes in Big Sky and on the water Up North on Lake Michigan. As those places gave him great joy, his greatest source was time spent with his family and being a father to his children, who he adored. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know the fun loving, kind hearted and generous man that Mike was to everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife Lauren (Rakolta) Fitzgerald; daughters Dylan and Leighton; sons Colt and Theodore “Rex”; father Bill; brother Mark; sister Jill; brother Billy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Shirley Fitzgerald and nephew Ethan Dutter.
The celebration of life memorializing Michael James Fitzgerald will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bloomfield Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills.
The family has planned a private funeral.
Mike will be buried at Greenwood Cemetery on Oak Avenue in Birmingham.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either the University of Michigan Depression Center or Michigan Medicine Neuronetwork For Emerging Therapies honoring Michael Fitzgerald.
