Frank Kiszka

Age 94, of Flushing, passed away Thursday, April 27, at his home.

Frank was born in Flint, on Sept. 11, 1928, to George and Mary (Lanczak) Kiszka. He graduated from Flint Northern High School in 1946 and joined the Navy on Nov. 3, 1948, where he served aboard the USS Columbus naval ship. Upon being honorably discharged on Sept, 15, 1952, he wooed his sweetheart Lillian Zalesak. They were wed on Nov. 7, 1953, and enjoyed 70 wonderful years of marriage.

