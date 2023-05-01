Frank Kiszka

Age 94, of Flushing, passed away Thursday, April 27, at his home.
Frank was born in Flint, on Sept. 11, 1928, to George and Mary (Lanczak) Kiszka. He graduated from Flint Northern High School in 1946 and joined the Navy on Nov. 3, 1948, where he served aboard the USS Columbus naval ship. Upon being honorably discharged on Sept, 15, 1952, he wooed his sweetheart Lillian Zalesak. They were wed on Nov. 7, 1953, and enjoyed 70 wonderful years of marriage.
During that time he worked as an electrician and owned his own electrical contracting company. Their first 24 years together were spent in Flint, where they were blessed with two daughters and a son. In 1977, they moved to Flushing, where they have lived ever since.
He is survived by his wife Lillian Kiszka, whom he referred to as the best thing that ever happened to him in his life; daughter Janelle and husband Mark Kevnick, their children Paige (great-granddaughter Avery Cochran) and Sonia; daughter Carolyn Kiszka; and son Kelly and wife Karen (Wilson), their children Joshua, Jacob, Veronica and Samuel.
Frank has gifted the world with many wonderful legacies. Some of which are his very strong family values, an incredible work ethic and a life spent in service of others. The one that brought him some of his greatest joy and led to his meeting the love of his life, his beautiful Lillian, was his gift of music and musical performance. His mother noticed his musical gift by age six when he was able to play songs from the radio on his harmonica by ear.
When Frank was ten, his parents bought him an accordion and he received lessons. By the age of twelve, he was performing as a professional musician playing weddings and parties with the Eight Aces, which later changed to the Bedrick Smeage Band. He left the band to join the Navy, rejoining them upon his return home. He continued playing with them for the next 19 years.
Following that time, Frank formed his own band, the Czech Notes, with whom he performed until retiring nine years later. As a pinnacle of his musical career, he received congressional recognition and was inducted into the Michigan Polka Hall of Fame in October of 1991. His legacy as a musician continues through his son and grandsons.
His son Kelly, performing as Papa Kiszka, is a vocalist and plays blues harmonica with various bands throughout mid-Michigan. His grandsons are three of the four band members of the Grammy Award-winning, international rock band Greta Van Fleet; Josh (vocals), Jake (guitar) and Sam (bass and keys).
Our family is so very thankful and blessed to have had such a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as Frank in our lives.
Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. today, at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 W. Hill R., Flint.
