Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Sparrow Health System.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Holy Family in Ovid with the Rev. Bob Bacik and Charles Kohlerman of the Congregation of Holy Cross co-celebrating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Michael was born Sept. 13, 1937, in Owosso, the son of Lyle and Gertrude (Blackwell) Elliott.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1955, was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Ovid and proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
Michael was a volunteer for Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee, Hospice and Transportation Solutions. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Habitat for Humanity.
He married Patricia Goodrow in Flint Sept. 26, 1959.
Mike was the co-owner of Lyle Elliott and Sons Beer Distributing along with Elliott’s Frozen Food Locker.
Michael is survived by his wife Patricia; sons Richard (Barb) Elliott, Robert (Heather) Elliott, James Elliott and David (Lori) Elliott; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister Patricia (Ross) Greenwald; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother Tom Elliott.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee, Memorial Healthcare Hospice or charity of donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
