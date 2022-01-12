Leo A. Deschepper

Age 93, of Byron, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Haven of Rest in Williamston.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Byron Baptist Church with the Revs. Gary Barbar and Lloyd Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Antrim Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church and one hour prior to the service Friday.
Leo was born July 20, 1928, in Owosso, the son of Henry and Mary (Vanhaste) Deschepper.
Leo married Donna Harris on March 6, 1949.
Leo was a lifelong farmer and loved farming his crops, dairy cows and chickens. He looked forward to hunting, fishing, going to auctions and polka music. Most of all, Leo loved spending time with his family and friends.
Leo is survived by his son Ken (Michelle) Deschepper; grandsons Kenneth II (Alyssa) Deschepper, Nate Deschepper, and Danny (Rebecca) Deschepper; great-grandkids Autumn, Lincoln, Collin and Kalvin; and other loving family and friend.
He was predeceased by his wife Donna; brother Ray Deschepper; and sisters Madeline Copeland and Isabelle Cook.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Right to Life.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
