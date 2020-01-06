Age 58, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Sparrow Health System.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien and the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakrutimana as co-celebrants. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Nancy was born April 11, 1961, in Owosso, the daughter of Dale and Virginia (Phillips) DeFrenn.
She graduated from Owosso High School and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Nancy spent her years as the secretary and office manager for St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a life long Detroit Tigers fan and loved to crochet blankets for family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her mother Virginia; siblings Lorrie Booth, Ginger Hassen and Dennis DeFrenn; several nieces and nephews; best friend for 50 years, Michelle Doane; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her father Dale DeFrenn, and sisters Kerry Potoczek and Martha Kenney.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
