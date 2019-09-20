Age 91, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, surrounded by his family and close friends.
A celebration of life service will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Shiawassee Conservation Association.
Tony was born Jan. 1, 1928, in Oakley, the son of Joseph and Mary (Holzek) Zlomak.
He attended Catholic school in Owosso. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II, deployed in the Philippines. He enlisted in the armed forces before coming of age to serve his country. He was honorably discharged from the service in 1945.
He married Helen M. Toskey in St. Charles Oct. 4, 1947. They were married for 53 years until her unfortunate passing May 22, 2001. They had four children, Anthony Jr., Susan, Mari-jo and Joe.
Anthony worked on the railroad for the majority of his career after returning from World War II. He worked on the Ann Arbor Railroad and Grand Trunk Railroad as a conductor, retiring after 33 years of service. During his years of service on the railroad, Tony was extremely proud of belonging to the union. He served as a representative for the union for many years, traveling to both Lansing and Detroit to stand up for workers’ rights.
Tony was a socialite. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family across Michigan and the United States. He played euchre and pinochle with many. He loved playing many games of euchre. He enjoyed the euchre card group in Oakley, Bath and the Conservation Association. Tony enjoyed attending polka dances throughout the country. He went to California, Pennsylvania, Ohio, throughout Michigan, and Florida for a great polka dance.
After retiring, Tony also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Helen. They enjoyed going on bus trips to the U.P. to the various casinos in the north. They especially enjoyed trips out west, to California, and south, to the east coast of Florida where they would spend the winter months.
Tony also enjoyed attending games and supporting the Detroit Tigers. He was a very avid fan.
Tony was a member of the Shiawassee Conservation Association, Eagles Aerie and United Transportation Union.
Anthony is survived by his daughters Susan (Leonard) Forbes and Mari-jo (Terry) Smith; son Joseph Zlomak; grandchildren Joey Zlomak, Michele (David) Elms, Michael Forbes, Kyle Carey, Aaron (Molly) Smith, Allison (Nick) Gillespie, Amy (Scott) Czekaj, James Zlomak and Racheal Zlomak; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Helen; son Anthony Zlomak Jr.; sister Mary Sivak; and brothers Martin, Joseph and Frank.
According to his wishes cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.