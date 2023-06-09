Mary Elizabeth Carpenter

Age 76, of Grand Haven, formerly of Owosso, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 3, 2023, at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 1, 1946, in Owosso, the daughter of Floyd H. and Dorothy (Lenker) Ferguson. Mary married Eugene Thomas Carpenter on March 15, 1963, in Owosso. He preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 2015, after 52 years of marriage.

