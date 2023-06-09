Mary Elizabeth Carpenter

Age 76, of Grand Haven, formerly of Owosso, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 3, 2023, at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 1, 1946, in Owosso, the daughter of Floyd H. and Dorothy (Lenker) Ferguson. Mary married Eugene Thomas Carpenter on March 15, 1963, in Owosso. He preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 2015, after 52 years of marriage.
Mary grew up in Owosso, and after high school, worked as a nanny and at Gilbert’s Hardware store in Owosso. She moved to Grand Haven in 2018, where she regularly attended St. John’s Episcopal Church. Mary enjoyed auto racing, playing Bingo with her friends, spending time with her lifelong friend, Sandy and going on trips with her daughter, Tami, especially up North. She was well liked and had many friends she always held dear and will be missed by.
Mary is lovingly remembered and missed by her daughter, Tami (Al) Brindley of Henderson; two sons Thomas (Cherilyn) Carpenter of Howell and Ted (Michielle) Carpenter of Grand Haven; six grandchildren James (Jamie) West, Shane (Autumn) West, Tristen and Micala Carpenter, Samantha Carpenter (Joe Nisch), and Aaron Carpenter; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Ruth Ann (Bob)
Dietrich of New York; brothers-in-law Wayne (Lynda) Carpenter of Owosso and David (Maxine) Carpenter of Colorado; and her best friend Sandy (Ken) Kirby of Owosso.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and infant daughter Teresa Mary Carpenter.
A private family service for Mary will take place.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
