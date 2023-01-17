Rodney Kent Weinert

Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side.
The family will receive visitors from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service.
Funeral services for Rodney will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.
Rodney was born Oct. 10, 1936 in Lewiston, Montana, the son of Frederick William and Helen (Obee) Weinert.
He graduated from Perry High School, class of 1956 and attended Owosso Bible College from 1957-1960.
Rodney was a member of the First Church of God and helped build the current church and the old parsonage.
He married Barbara Jean Melrose on June 30, 1956 in Corunna and went on to have five beautiful children.
Rodney retired from Johnson Controls after nearly 40 years of service. However, he never stopped working and being productive. He also found time to volunteer with Respite and Hospice.
Rodney is survived by his wife Barbara; children Linda (Danny) Pinter, Laurie Weinert, Gregory (JoAnn) Weinert, Dawn Elwood and Pamela (James) Algood; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Kay Weinert; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his brother Roger; son Allen; granddaughter Melody Pinter; and great-grandson Christopher Smith.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Church of God.
