Lois E. Morris

Age 89, of Laingsburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, at Laingsburg First Baptist Church, 901 East Grand River, Laingsburg. Interment immediately following the service at Reed Cemetery in Laingsburg.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 203 East First North Street, Laingsburg, as well as one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Lois was born November 24, 1931 in Laingsburg, the daughter of John S. and Vera (Gilbert) Brink. She was a graduate of Laingsburg High School and went on to attend Lansing Business College. She married the love of her life Daniel Morris in Laingsburg on September 22, 1951, celebrating 68 years of marriage until his passing on November 28, 2019. Together they raised their family in Laingsburg and Lois embraced the strong community spirit there. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and antique collecting, a love she shared with Dan. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Laingsburg, a member of the Round Lake Ladies Club and a former member of the Laingsburg Community Singers. She worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 35 years and was a member of the American Businesswomen’s Association. Lois loved her family fiercely and enjoyed each moment she had spent laughing and making memories with them.
Lois is survived by her daughter Jo (Brenda) Morton-Morris; grandchildren Ashley (Jason Weber) Lyon and Stephen Lyon; brother Kenneth Brink; many nieces and nephews; and the many friends she has made throughout the years.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Dan Morris; parents John and Vera Brink; and sisters Beverly Lesniak and Doris Albring.
Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Laingsburg, 901 East Grand River, Laingsburg, Michigan 48848.
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.