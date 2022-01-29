Gerald C. Lauro

Age 78, of Henderson, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Chesaning Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Gerald was born March 8, 1943, in Owosso, to Joseph and Mary Ann (Seda) Lauro. He was a lifelong resident of the Owosso area. He was a 1961 graduate of Owosso High School. He was united in marriage to Nancy Aud on Oct. 6, 1973. She preceded him in death on Oct. 18, 2017.
Gerald was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso. Mr. Lauro was a lifetime dairy farmer. Jerry and Nancy enjoyed bus trips to casinos, garage sales, craft shows and flea markets, as well as going to the Senior Center in Chesaning. Jerry also enjoyed going to Corunna Middle and High School band concerts the last several years.
Surviving are son Chad Lauro of Chesaning; siblings Joseph (Charlotte) Lauro of Owosso, Clem Lauro of Chesaning, Chris Yant of Ohio and Mary Lewis of Ohio; brothers and sisters-in-law Richard and Sharon Day of Owosso and Duane and Pam Aud of Davison; special caretakers Jeff and Linda Luft of Henderson and Mike and Virginia Rothe of Owosso; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by sons Allen on June 18, 1974, and Mark on Dec. 5, 1975; brother Dave Lauro; his grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned.
Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Juvenile Diabetes. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
