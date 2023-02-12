James ‘Jim’ Jones

Age 83, of Manistique, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Jim is survived and lovingly remembered by his stepdaughter, Sharla Kimmel, sister, Lynda (Terry) Parks, nephew, Brian, nieces, Kim and Shelly and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John “Casey” Jones and Irma (Pearce) Jones.
Jim was born in Lansing and raised in Carland, Michigan. He attended Ovid High School and had a few jobs after graduation. In 1966, he began working for a local bank in Owosso, where he was employed until retirement.
Jim was a big music buff and could tell you all the details of music’s greatest era of the 1950s and 60s. He was the go-to if someone had a question about Michigan or WWII history. He often would share articles that he knew would be of interest to his nieces and nephews.
Shortly after retiring, Jim moved to Manistique to quietly enjoy nature, photography and road trips. He took the long way home on drives, with many tales from taking two-tracks around his beautiful state. Jim took road trips each year with his sister, Lynda, and they enjoyed their final annual sibling trip together this past October, during the peak of the beautiful autumn colors.
No public services will be held.
Please consider a donation in Jim’s memory to the Michigan State Parks, online at: michigan.gov/dnr/places/state-parks/giving or by check, payable to: Michigan Department of Natural Resources, P.O. Box 30257, 525 West Allegan Street, Lansing, MI 48909-7757.
