Randolph Lee ‘Randy’ Beebe

Age 61, of Bancroft, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Owosso Chapel, 520 W. Main St., Owosso. The Revs. Nathan Beebe and John Walworth will celebrate.
The Beebe family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the funeral home.
Randy was born on Dec. 10, 1961, in Durand, to Harold Robert and Lois Ann (VanWoert) Beebe. He graduated from Owosso High School in the class of 1980 and continued his education at Lansing Community College and the Mid-Michigan Police Academy. Randy spent over 20 years as a police officer for the Village of Bancroft. He then followed his passion for building and became a superintendent for a large construction company, traveling the states building and managing projects. He was a person that liked to keep busy, whether it was at work, projects at home or just simply helping others. He was always there to help anyone that needed it without hesitation. He loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with family. Randy loved going up to his property in Onaway with his wife most of all.
Randy is survived by his mother Lois; wife of 17 years Dawn; children Brent, Tyler, Samantha, Jared, Taylor (Sarah), Dylan (Jamaal) and Cody; 11 grandchildren; and siblings Russell (Cindy), Roy (Nicole) and Rachel (Scott).
He was predeceased by his father, Harold Beebe, first wife, Jill Beebe, brother, Rudolph Beebe and son, Christopher Skok.
Monetary donations in Randy’s name can be directed to the Village of Bancroft Police Fund.
