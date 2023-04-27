Dian Colleen Munson

Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Walworth officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Elsie.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Friday, at the funeral home.
Dian was born May 16, 1944, in St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Glen and Kathleen (Stanley) Stewart.
Dian had a love for dogs and horses and was a lifelong breeder of Shetland Sheepdogs. She was active in 4-H with horses for many years. Dian simply had a love and passion for all animals.
She retired from Rich Oil Company Speedway.
Dian is survived by her daughters Lori Munson of Elsie and Darlene (Joe) Crawford of Harrison; grandchildren Derek (Becca) Munson, Nicole Holder, Garrett Holder, Wyatt Munson and Cheyenne Munson; four great-grandchildren; brothers Gary Stewart, Jim (Mary) Lawrence and Randy (Ester) Lawrence; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for the family for trees in memory of Dian.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
